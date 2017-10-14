Boko Haram: AU donates $100,000 to PCNI to rebuild North East

That African Union Commission has donated $100,000 to the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative to assist its rebuilding efforts in the North East.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Head of Media and Communication, PCNI, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Alkasim, a delegation of the AU Commission donated the money to the PCNI during a visit to Dr. Habibat Lawal, the Acting Secretary General of the Federation.

He said the delegation was led by Ambassador Chimango Chirtau, the Permanent Representative and Ambassador of Malawi to the AU, and was accompanied by Ambassador Olabisi Dare, the Head of Humanitarian Affairs, Refugees and Displaced Persons of the Commission.

He said Chirtau commended the intervention and coordinating strategies of the PCNI after an assessment tour of the North East, a follow up to the similar tour it undertook last year.

Chirtau said: “We hereby donate 100,000 USD to the PCNI to enable them proceed with the good work they are doing in the North East.

“We noted a lot of presence from international agencies and local agencies, especially the visibility of the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative.

“We are very keen on the stability of this country so that we can report back to the heads of government when they meet in January 2018.”

Chirtau said Lawal thanked the delegation for the visit, adding that it was a testament of the brotherhood of the African Union in their continued interest and support in resolving the humanitarian crisis in the North East.

The Vice Chairman of the PCNI, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, also appreciated the delegation for the continuous support.

Tumsah advised that the AU should be significantly visible in providing platforms for humanitarian agencies in Africa to learn and interact from crisis like the ones in the North East.