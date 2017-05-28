Boko Haram: 13 confirmed dead in Borno multiple explosions

The Police Command in Borno State on Thursday confirmed the killing of 13 persons after Wednesday’s multiple attack in Maiduguri.

Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this in Maiduguri at a news conference on the attack.

Chukwu said: “Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Alidawari Village near Jiddari Polo area in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

“The suspected terrorists entered the village through Molai general area, an outskirt of Maiduguri.

“They were sporadically firing Anti Aircraft guns into and across Jiddari Polo near the Federal High Court.”

Chukwu said the attackers set ablaze some houses in the village.

He added: “They set fire on some houses and makeshift tents in the neighborhood.

“However, the police, comprising the Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) and others were swiftly deployed to the scene to engage the attackers.”

Chukwu said the military mobilised and repelled the attack.

He said: “The military massively mobilised and repelled the attack in a gun duel that lasted for about an hour.

“The command invited the fire service, who promptly put off the fire on the burning houses.”

The commissioner said some residents who fled their homes during the gun duel later returned in less than two hours after the attack.

He explained that one suspected Boko Haram terrorist was captured and now in the custody of the Nigerian Army, while three others, including a suicide bomber, were killed in action by the military.

He said “unexploded vest on the dead suicide bomber was recovered and rendered safe by the police team”.

He said three AK 47 rifles, some bombs and hand grenades were recovered from the insurgents.

The commissioner said a civilian yet to be identified was killed in the stampede, while a soldier was reported wounded in action.

Chukwu also said that normalcy had returned and residents were going about their normal activities.

He confirmed multiple suicide bomb attacks during the period, adding: “There were multiple suicide bomb attacks by suspected terrorists.

“Three male suicide bombers detonated explosives on their bodies.”

According to Chukwu, the first explosion occurred in a Mosque at Goni Kachallari village in Jere Local Government Area at the outskirt of Maiduguri, when Muslims were coming out from the Mosque.

He said: “The suicide bomber and six others died, while 18 persons were injured.

“The second suicide bomber detonated within the premises of Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA) at about 21.20 hours same day, killing three others.

“The third suicide bomber detonated across the road outside the CBDA killing himself and one other person.

“Police EOD team was promptly dispatched to the scene to sanitize and render the area safe.”

Chukwu said 13 persons, including three suicide bombers, died in the explosion, while 18 civilians were injured.