Bogoro crisis: Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi 

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been suspended by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, as Jakadan Bauchi.

The suspension followed the attacks on the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass, Biliyaminu Othman, on December 31, 2021, by hoodlums on their way to Mwari for the 21st anniversary of a late leader and crusader, Peter Gonto.

Adamu, while speaking to journalists at a press conference in his Palace on Monday, said the suspension is with immediate effect.

The monarch, who was represented by the Galadiman Bauchi, Sa’idu Jahun, said, “More surprisingly, he did not sympathise nor showed any sign of remorse towards what happened to their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

“The Emirate Council, therefore, decided to suspend his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case by the court.”

The convoys of the two Emirs who were on their way to a book launch/anniversary lecture and Foundation launch, of Gonto, when they were attacked after it turned violent and had to turn back to Bauchi with some vehicles in their convoys damaged. The windscreen of the Emir of Dass was among the vehicles partly destroyed.

Dogara, who represents Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Constituency in the House of Representatives and is in his fourth term, had written a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, informing him of security threats if the event was allowed to hold.

But despite the warning, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, gave approval for the event to hold just as he ordered the full deployment of police tactical teams to provide security to lives and properties before, during and after the memorial anniversary and book launch of the grandfather of Dogara’s wife.

Shortly after the memorial lecture and book launch commenced at the Government Secondary School, Mwari in Bogoro LGA, women and youths besieged the venue of the event forcing it to end abruptly.

They later set the venue on fire burning down chairs, canopies, musical equipment and many other properties. Ten houses were later confirmed by the Bauchi State Police Command in a statement, as having been burnt during the crisis.