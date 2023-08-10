Body of man who jumped into Lagos lagoon recovered 

The remains of a yet-to-be-identified man who jumped into the lagoon in the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area of Lagos State have been recovered.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Head, Public Education of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Amodu Shakiru.

Shakiru who spoke on behalf of the director of the agency, Adeseye Margaret, disclosed that the corpse was recovered on Thursday at about 9:15 am.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service can authoritatively report that the body of one adult male that jumped into the lagoon on Tuesday afternoon, August 8, 2023, from Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge has been recovered, today.

“The search and rescue operations began in earnest immediately after the alert of the incident was received at 14:53 hours and culminated in the recovery of the body today by 09:15 hours at the LASEMA end of the lagoon bank.

ALSO READ:

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya gets date, venue to defend title

ECOWAS leaders meet on Niger political situation

Gov. Idris approves N675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

“The collaborative efforts include that of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Health, Environmental Monitoring Unit and the locals to foreclose the joint operations.”