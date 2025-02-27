Bodija Explosion: Makinde receives relief fund committee’s report

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has received the report of the Committee on Management/Disbursement of Bodija Explosion Relief Fund, noting that the state government will look into the recommendations and implement them as appropriate.

Hee was represented by the Deputy Governor, who also doubles as the chairman of the relief fund committee, Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal.

Makinde said the event that led to the setting up of the committee was sad and avoidable.

He noted that the state government responded to the explosion by putting in place several measures, including emergency services and post-explosion support services.

He added that the state had to dig deep into the root cause of the explosion, admonishing residents of the state to continue to be security-conscious and alert.

The governor assured that the committee’s report would be implemented so as to support victims of the explosion and bring some sort of relief to them.

He said: “Immediately the explosion happened at Deji Oyelese Close, Bodija, the Oyo State Government moved in to mitigate the level of damage.

“It also became important for the state government to dig into the root cause of the explosion, which was an unusual incident, particularly in the area where it occurred.

“No one knew that such monumental damage could occur around that high-brow area of Oyo State in Bodija. Nevertheless, we keep learning every day.

“This is why we must not take for granted the issue of security around us.

“The government put this committee in place, of which I am the chairman.

“Let me say clearly that my principal agreed that I must receive this report and that the government will act on the report.

“So, on behalf of His Excellency, I want to assure that this report would be looked into quickly and the recommendations therein would be implemented.

“We know that we do not have the luxury of further delay in implementation.

“We will put in all the efforts that will be required for quick implementation, so that victims of the explosion would be assuaged and assisted without further delay.

“I have to thank the committee members for giving their time.

“The Oyo State Government really appreciates you for the yeoman’s job.”

Speaking earlier, Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni (rtd), a member of the committee, who stood in for the chairman to present the report, said it was in four volumes.

Owoseni said: “I stand here on behalf of the chairman of this committee to present the report on the disbursement and management of Bodija Explosion Relief Fund.

“It would be recalled that His Excellency inaugurated this committee on the 24th of December, 2024.

“And as the name implies, the committee came up with recommendations on the disbursement and management of the Bodija Explosion Relief Fund.

“Your Excellency, the committee, in its deliberations, factored its work on the report prepared by the trilateral meeting of Dejo Oyelese Vigilance Group (DOVG), Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) and other experts.

“The report that is being presented to Your Excellency this morning by the committee has four volumes. Volume 1, which is the main report, is divided into eight chapters and these represent the deliberations and recommendations of the committee.

“Volume 2 of the report represents the trilateral meeting of the DOVG, BERA and the Nigerian Society of Engineers on the framework for the distribution of government financial support pledged to the affected persons.

“Volume 3 is a reflection of the breakdown of money apportioned to support respective affected persons while Volume 4 of the report is a detailed pictorial representation and description of damages recorded during the explosion.

“The committee would like to express its gratitude to Your Excellency for the opportunity and the confidence reposed in members.

“I believe that this report would, aside from being beneficial to affected persons, also serve as a proper guide to government in the disbursement of the support that has been pledged by His Excellency.”

Also speaking, the President of Bodija Estate Residents Association, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, said the committee proposed support for different categories of victims, including those who lost loved ones, buildings, vehicles and other valuables.

Bamgbose added that the relief fund is a support and not compensation, noting, however, that if the recommendations of the committee are implemented, they will go a long way in assisting the victims.

He said: “We proposed support for different categories of people – for the families of those who lost their lives and those who lost buildings, vehicles and the rest.

“So, it varies.

“We recommended different figures depending on what we perceived was the level of effect on each of these people.

“Our expectations are that, like His Excellency said, the implementation will be expedited.

“We have done due diligence and what we are presenting will be ready to go.

“We appreciate the expediency that made the state government agree that the Deputy Governor himself should stand in for the governor.

“So, our expectation is that the implementation would be done with expediency.

“On the relief fund, if what we recommended is implemented, there is no doubt that it would help. And don’t forget that it is called support.

“So, you can’t complain.

“If it was compensation, you can claim what you lost, but this is a kind of support and it is what should be appreciated.

“I know that for those who would receive, whatever they get is going to be well appreciated.

“We have shown appreciation to our governor on the treatment of those who were affected during the incident.

“Our roads are now being done.

“If we are going to have development, there are going to be complaints.

“We appreciate what the government has done so far.”

