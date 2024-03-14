Bodies of baby, seven others killed by militias recovered by soldiers

Troops of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have conducted an operation which led to the rescue of three kidnap victims and the recovery of eight bodies, including that of a baby, in Taraba State.

The Nigerian Army, which achieved the feat on Wednesday, disclosed this in a statement on its X handle on Thursday.

According to the statement, the operation, led by the Commander, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, was conducted in response to an attack on an 18-seater bus along Maraban-Baisa in Donga Local Government Area, which resulted in the disappearance of 15 passengers, including the baby.

The statement partly read: “One of the key incidents that prompted the military response was an attack on an 18-seater bus at Gamkwe Village along Maraban-Baisa in Donga Local Government Area, resulting in the disappearance of 15 passengers, including a baby.

“This incident led to the blocking of a crucial road in the area.

“Through diligent patrolling and search efforts, the troops were able to clear the roadblock and thoroughly search the surrounding villages of Gankwe, Aakar, Gidan Adamu, and Magudu, ultimately recovering eight bodies, including that of a missing baby.

“Additionally, upon receiving intelligence on armed militias surrounding Sanso village in Donga Local Government Area, the troops swiftly mobilised to the location.

“It was revealed that the militias had arrived at Sanso from Anu village using a wooden canoe via the River Donga before carrying out their nefarious attack.

“The militias stole valuable items, including motorcycles, and kidnapped several villagers.

“In response, the troops engaged in a pursuit operation, resulting in the successful rescue of three female kidnap victims and the recovery of four motorcycles, along with significant quantities of grains. The military forces also took action to disrupt the activities of the armed militias in the area.”

Further in the statement, the Chairman of Donga Local Government Area, Ezra Voka, while thanking the Commander for the swift responses and restoring peace back to the communities, assured the military of continuous, prompt information and intelligence support.