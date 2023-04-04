BodexHungbo celebrates career day at Princeton College

Princeton College, a prestigious school reputed for nurturing students to meet 21st century academic and non-academic needs on Friday, the 31st of March 2023, organised the career day titled, “Maximizing Opportunities and Succeeding in a World of Challenges”. The principal, Steve Obiakor in his opening speech, urged the students to pay more attention to self-development irrespective of a chosen course of study. He added that self-development is achieved by acquiring 21stcentury career skills which serves as a credible catalyst for maximizing opportunities and meeting challenges.

The principal asked the students to pay attention to such skills as: communication, critical thinking, networking, digital literacy and cultural appreciation through reading, participating in online/offline training programs and making good use of their study times.

The event was graced by a celebrated multiple award-winning Nigerian digital media practitioner, BodexHungbo, CEO Bodex International, a company that prides itself in digital strategy, public relations consultancy, brand and event management and many more.

Other speakers at the event were Lady Franca Orakwue, the national coordinator/founder of Positive Values Initiative International, the CEO of Oraks Konsult Ltd and Kelechi Anyalechi, a prolific author and the founder of the Young High Flyer Coaching Academy as well as Revamp Africa Foundation. The speakers took turns to relay their life experiences and how they have persevered in the face of daunting challenges to come thus far.

Bodex specifically reflected on her experiences in the media industry as a blogger and a PR consultant. She specifically relayed and recounted her experiences and the hurdles she needed to cross when it was imperative that her PR business needed a breakthrough which eventually happened when she had the opportunity to work for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria a few years ago. She charged the students and gave them the needed tips for recognizing opportunities when they come calling, adding that opportunities most times, come with responsibilities and therefore must be met with preparedness.

The other speakers also dwelled on encouraging the students to pursue their careers side by side with the development of their talents. Kelechi Anyalechi asked the students not to abandon such talents and skills such as music and sports which he readily noticed amongst the students.

Highlights of the event were an award presentation to the speakers and a musical performance by the school’s orchestra group.