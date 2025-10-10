Bode George to Online Publishers: Tackle fake news, uphold ethics

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has charged members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) to take the lead in clearing the obstacles facing journalism, particularly the menace of fake news and unprofessional conduct among impostors in the industry.

Chief George gave this charge during the 9th Annual General Conference (AGC) of GOCOP held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

It was with the theme: “Reconciling Campaign Promises with Governance Realities: Challenges and Prospects.”

Expressing displeasure over the growing number of untrained individuals masquerading as journalists, George commended GOCOP for its consistent efforts in promoting professionalism and integrity in digital journalism.

He said: “I am extremely happy that GOCOP continues to grow stronger despite the odds.

“I have followed your activities since inception.

“And I am proud to be associated with a body of credible professionals.”

The elder statesman urged the Nigerian government to improve the lives of young citizens who, he lamented, have become victims of poor governance.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s diverse resources and human potential should be harnessed responsibly for national progress.

According to George: “There is no part of Nigeria that is not endowed.

“True democracy means utilising resources for the benefit of the people.

“Leaders must remember that power is transient and that posterity will judge their actions.”

Chief George further warned against any call for military intervention, insisting that such moves would derail the nation’s democratic progress.

He stressed that the civilian system, despite its imperfections, provides checks and balances through its three arms of government, unlike the military, which centralises authority.

He also called for a comprehensive review of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Chief George concluded by urging journalists to continue upholding truth, ethics, and patriotism, reminding them that credible journalism remains a pillar of democracy and national development.