Bode George berates Wike for sealing PDP’s national secretariat

Chief Olabode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and member of the party’s Board of Trustees, has berated Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for allowing the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The FCTA, which commenced the sealing of over 4,000 properties on Monday in Abuja for non-payment of ground rent, had earlier issued warnings.

Among the affected buildings were the PDP national secretariat, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) offices, Access Bank, TotalEnergies, and Ibro Hotel, all located in the Wuse Zone.

The sealing followed a directive issued last Friday by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, instructing the FCTA to take possession of the revoked properties.

Also Read:

Reacting to the sealing of the secretariat in an interview with Arise Television on Monday, George described the act as sacrilegious, unacceptable, and culturally inadmissible.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP accused Wike of betraying the party that had nurtured his political career.

According to him, the Minister’s action was both disrespectful and politically dangerous.

“In regards to the locking up of our Party Secretariat, it is absolutely sacrilegious, unacceptable and culturally inadmissible.

“The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike — this is the party that brought you to life,” George said.

The PDP chieftain likened Wike’s action to a man sealing off his family house over an issue that could have been easily resolved.

“It’s like going back to your village and your family house hasn’t paid some ground rent, and you, as the local government chairman, lock it up.

“How much were we owing? Seven million naira — which you could easily pay,” he said.

George recalled how Wike rose politically within the PDP, saying the party gave him the platform to become a local government chairman, chief of staff, two-term governor of Rivers State, and even Minister of State.

“I want to challenge him that they should go and check that the property being used by APC at their headquarters in Abuja, could probably be the same thing.

“People could be careless. It is not a monumental amount of money,” he stated.

George described the sealing of the PDP secretariat as deliberate and malicious.

The building was sealed hours before the party was scheduled to hold a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Post Views: 1