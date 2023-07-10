Nigeria’s cross-dresser, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has undergone another body enhancement surgery.
Bobrisky revealed this development in a post on social media, adding a video of the new butt that was acquired.
He said despite the pain of the procedure, he won’t be deterred from enhancing his beauty.
- Bobrisky undergoes another surgery, says pain won’t be a deterrent + Video
- Celebrity image rights and statutory protections in Nigeria, by Samuel Olomu
- Kogi 2023: Hoodlums vandalise campaign secretariat of SDP candidate
- Why I turned down another varsity’s N20m offer to return to BUK — Ex-NUC boss
- G5 won’t decamp to APC, but Wike must serve in Tinubu’s Government — Fayose
He wrote on his Facebook page: “The surgery pain won’t stop my happiness, I’m scared of the pain but I will always maintain beauty.”
This is not the first surgery Bobrisky will undergo.