Bobrisky undergoes another surgery, says pain won’t be a deterrent + Video

Nigeria’s cross-dresser, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has undergone another body enhancement surgery.

Bobrisky revealed this development in a post on social media, adding a video of the new butt that was acquired.

He said despite the pain of the procedure, he won’t be deterred from enhancing his beauty.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “The surgery pain won’t stop my happiness, I’m scared of the pain but I will always maintain beauty.”

This is not the first surgery Bobrisky will undergo.