Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, took to his social media handle on Snapchat to react to the stoppage of his 28th birthday parties by the Lagos State Police Command.

In the video, the crossdresser claimed to have spent over N19 million for the botched birthday.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command had on Saturday sealed the venues of the birthday bash in Lagos.

The video, viewed by The Eagle Online on Sunday, had Bobrisky apologising to those scheduled to attend the birthday.