Bobrisky, Nigeria’s popular cross dresser, arrested

Nigeria’s sensational cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, 23, has been allegedly arrested by the Police.

The news of Bobrisky’s alleged arrest, with photos of someone purported to be the cross dresser, was the hot topic trending on various social media platform on Wednesday.

The reports said the alleged arrest of Bobrisky, who is also a Snap Chat freak, may be connected to his recent write up: “Yes (I’m) gay,” in an Instagram post, which he later deleted.

Meanwhile, some of the social media users have expressed divergent views on the news.

The cross dresser is known for his social media skills, most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application.

He finished his secondary school education from King’s College, Lagos.

He also attended graduate school at the University of Lagos.