Bobrisky had sexual relationship with Mompha – Former PA

Former Ivorian personal assistant to Bobrisky, Oye Kyme, has accused him (Bobrisky) of dating Bureau De Change operator, Mompha in the past.

Kyme was invited to Nigeria to become Bobrisky’s PA after she tattooed the crossdresser on her body.

However, their work relationship ended on a sour note and Kyme took to Instagram to answer questions about her former boss.

During the Q & A, Kyme made a number of allegations but what struck Instagram users the most is her claim that Mompha dated Bobrisky.

But Kyme didn’t provide proof to back any of her claims.

Reacting to the accusation, Mompha sent Direct Messages to Kyme to confront her.

He then shared screenshots of his chat with Kyme as he denied the allegation and threatened to sue her.

Responding to Mompha’s threats to sue her for claiming he and Bobrisky had a sexual relationship, the Ivorian, in one post, wrote: “I don get problems ooh echoke.”

Reacting to his former PA’s allegations, Bobrisky stated that despite the insult he’s receiving from Instagram users, his critics are all still following him.