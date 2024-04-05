Bobrisky: EFCC removes two counts, pleads guilty to four + Video, photo

Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of abuse of the naira preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Bobrisky pleaded guilty on Friday at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, presided over by Justice Abimbola Awogboro.

Before the court appearance, the EFCC had slammed a six-count charge on Bobrisky.

However, the two counts based on money laundering were dropped, with the court notified of it as the hearing began.

When asked if he understood the charges read to him, he replied: “Yes, I am guilty.”

In the charge sheet filed by the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), who led seven other lawyers, Bobrisky was alleged to have sprayed N400,000 while dancing at a social event at IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos State.

The crossdresser was said to have committed the offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 on March 24, 2024.

In count two, Bobrisky was said to have between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, Lagos State also tampered with N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

After pleading guilty, Bobrisky said: “My lord, I wish that you can give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I’m a social media influencer with over five million followers.

“I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it again my lord.

“I regret my actions, my lord.”

