Bobrisky: EFCC not going after real destroyers of economy — Sowore

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission needed to explain to Nigerians the real reason for the arrest and prosecution of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, when the real destroyers of Nigeria’s economy are walking free.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 general election made the demand on Friday.

In a statement via on his Facebook page, Sowore said there was more to the prosecution of Bobrisky, who was jailed six months without an option of fine on Friday for naira mutilation by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday.

He said: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is gleefully announcing that Bobrisky has been jailed for six months without an option of a fine for “mutilating” the Nigerian currency, the Naira.

“The real people destroying the economy are yet to be jailed for the massive economic damage they did to ruin Nigeria.

“The energy put into prosecuting and jailing a crossdresser, Bobrisky, shows his real offence could not have been spraying Naira at a party.

“Let’s see how the EFCC handles cases involving real financial criminals, a long list being prosecuted since 2007-who destroyed the naira in the near future.

“#RevolutionNow.”