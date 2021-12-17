Bobrisky ‘drags’ Tonto Dikeh over celebrities who live fake life post

Bobrisky has said he doesn’t fake it as he showed off a bag of cash on his Instagram page on Friday morning.

This comes hours after his former best friend, actress Tonto Dikeh, said that some people live fake life for Instagram.

According to Dikeh, some people spend as much as N300,000 to pay Bureau De Change operators to borrow N5 million so that they can show off on social media.

Bobrisky has since taken to his Instagram page to state that he doesn’t fake things.

While posting a bag of Naira notes, he mocked a certain ex-friend.

He wrote: “If you are following me on snapchat, you will notice dis money has been with me for weeks, we don’t fake it. E choke.

“See fresh babe, aunty move on, we are now ex.

“See as rest of mind make me fat.

“No borrowing of money to debtors again.

“Sis, don’t forget to send me your address and let me send you, your invite for my house warming in pinnock beach estate.

“Where billionaires stay, not that garage you stay with over forty neighbours.

“Or I can give you my former home in Chevron to move in.

“You invite comes with Ipad, Ace of Spade, dolce and gabbana perfume, champagne cup and some nice chocolate.

“I can as well DHL it you, because I remember you don’t stay in Lagos.”