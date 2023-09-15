Bobrisky brags: My gold jewellery worth N33.5 million

Nigeria’s crossdresser, Bobrisky, has claimed that in terms of jewellery, he has over N33.5 million worth of them.

The Instagram celebrity made the jewellery claim in a video released on Thursday on the social media space.

Bobrisky said his acquisitions were “raw gold”.

Also known as the “Mommy of Lagos”, he said in the video: “Bring out ur calculator let calculate mummy of Lagos raw gold.

“Earring 1.870,000.

“My neck Cuban chain 3,850,000.

“My 22-carat gold bangles 4,500,000.

“Ring 750,000.

“The three bracelets on my left hand each of it is 1,200,000.

“Three of are 3,600,000.

“My Rolex wristwatch is 19 million presidential.

“Everything cost 33,570,000.

“Feel free to screenshot and ask ur gold vendor.

“I’m not ur mate.”