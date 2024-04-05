Bobrisky begs for second chance as court reserves sentencing

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday convicted popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also called Bobrisky, of Naira abuse.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged the crossdresser with four counts of abuse of the naira.

The court convicted the defendant following his guilty plea.

The court. however, reserved sentence until April 9 and ordered that he be remanded in the custody of the EFCC till then.

When the case was called, the prosecutor, Suleiman Suleiman, informed the court that following a discussion, the defendant agreed to plead guilty to the charge.

He, consequently, applied for counts five and six to be struck out, leaving counts one to four.

The court accordingly struck out counts five and six.

Ayo Olumofin appeared for the defence.

When the remaining counts were read to the defendant, the crossdresser pleaded guilty to the same.

Following his plea, the prosecutor called on the investigating police officer to give a brief review of the case as its prosecution witness.

The witness, Bolaji Temitope, an Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, said that during investigation, the team came about a video where the defendant was seen mutilating the Naira notes.

He said the video was downloaded and copied on a Compact Disc, while a letter of invitation was sent to the defendant.

According to him, Bobrisky honoured the invitation.

When the crossdresser arrived at the EFCC office, detectives read the usual caution and took a statement.

The witness told the court that the defendant was then shown a video.

The crossdresser was seen spraying money on an artist called Segun Johnson, adding that the defendant confessed and admitted to being the person in the video.

He said that the defendant was also shown a video.

In the video at the Circle Mall, Lekki, Bobrisky sprayed a total sum of N400,000 at a movie premier, adding that the defendant again admitted the same.

He told the court that the defendant was also shown two videos of him spraying money at Ajah and Ikorodu junction in Lagos, and the defendant still admitted the same.

At this point, the prosecutor showed the witness the CD containing the videos as well as the statement of the defendant and certificate of identification.

The witness confirmed the same to the court, and there was no objection from the defence .

The court consequently admitted the same and marked them Exhibits A, B1 and B2.

The prosecutor then urged the court to convict the defendant as charged based on the case as presented by the EFCC.

The court consequently found the defendant guilty of the offence as charged.

The crossdresser was then accordingly convicted.

In a plea for mercy, the defendant said: “In all honesty, I was not aware of the law.

“My lord, I wish I can be given a second chance to use my platform to educate my followers about spraying the naira

“I will do a video on my page and educate those who do not know like myself about spraying of the Naira.

“I regret my action.”

On his part. defence counsel begged for a non custodial sentence for the defendant.

The court then rose briefly after the allocutus by the defence.

When the court resumed, the judge reserved judgement until April 9 and ordered that Bobrisky be remanded in EFCC custody pending judgement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bobrisky was arrested on Thursday by the anti-graft agency in connection with the offence.

According to the charge, Bobrisky was said to have committed the offence on March 24, 2024 at Circle Mall, Jakande in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The agency said that he tampered with the cumulative sum of N400,000 while dancing during a social event by spraying same.

The crossdresser was said to have sprayed various tranches of money between 2022 and 2023 such as N20,000 and N50,000 at various events.

Meanwhile, in the struck out counts, the EFCC had said that the defendant trading under the name and style of BobExpress between September 1, 2021 and April 4, 2024 also failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of Bobrisky’s company.

According to the EFCC, within the said period, the sum of N128 million was paid into the company’s account.

It had said that within the same period, the defendant failed to submit a declaration to the unit of his company, where the sum of N53 million was paid.

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 21(1) Central Bank Act, 2007 and 19 of the Money Laundering Act, 2022.