Bobrisky apologises to Edo people for asking the Oba of Benin to marry him

Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky has tendered a public apology after Benin people slammed him for asking the revered Oba of Benin to come and marry him.

Bob who is in Benin City for an event organised by interior designer Ehi Ogbebor, arrived yesterday and as he was being driven in a convoy, he made a video where he was showing his excitement for being in the city.

While speaking, he hailed himself as a pretty woman and then mentioned that the Oba should come and marry him.

He said,

”The queen is here. We are here to disturb Benin. Oba of Benin, Bob don enter o. Come and marry me Oba. ”

Meanwhile, some Edo people did not find it funny and they threatened they were going to attack him if they see him.

He was forced to make another video apologising for his comment.

He said :

“I am super excited here, I am in Benin city and you guys are awesome people here.

“Thank you for welcoming me, and guys I have been seeing some reactions of what I said about our Oba, I am so sorry.

“I was just joking, I didn’t know you will take it personal. Please don’t take it personal. I was just joking.

“I love you guys so much

“This is me apologising.”