Akwa United of Uyo handler, Kenneth Boboye, has penned a new contract with the club on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Professional Football League club disclosed this via her Twitter handle: @AkwaUnited_fc

“We are glad to announce that Coach Kennedy Boboye has signed a contract extension that will keep him with us till the end of the 2020/2021 football season,” Akwa United tweeted.

The new Jersey design for next season was also unveiled at the ceremony.