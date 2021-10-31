Boat with 17 passengers on board capsizes in Lagos

A ferry passenger boat: GT Water Line 4, on Saturday capsized in Lagos 20 minutes after take off from Ebute-Ero enroute Ikorodu terminal.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority confirmed this in a statement by its General Manager, Damilola Emmanuel.

In the statement on Saturday night, the Lagos State waterways managers, however, said all 17 passengers were rescued safely since they all wore life jackets.

Emmanuel said in the statement: “The boat was said to have left the Ebute-Ero at about 5.15pm with 17 passengers onboard. 14 of the passengers were male while three were female.

“LASWA patrol team and some other boat operators were swift to respond to the distress call from the boat, thereby rescuing all 17 passengers onboard alive which included two minors.

“Apparently, all passengers were putting on their life jackets which was greatly responsible for safe rescue of all onboard.

“The boat and its captain have been taken to custody for further investigation to unravel the cause of the accident and necessary actions.

“To forestall recurrence of such incident, LASWA has once again warned all boat operators to always adhere strictly to safety measures while advising all waterways users to ensure the use of life jackets at all time when boarding a boat.”