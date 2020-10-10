The Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday said that there was no loss of life or election materials from the boat mishap that happened within Ilaje Local Government Area on Friday night.

Rufus Akeju, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ondo State, disclosed this to newsmen in Akure on Saturday.

“INEC can confirm that there was an accident last night during the movement of personnel and materials to the Registration Areas of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State for today’s governorship election.

“Fortunately, all personnel and election materials were rescued when the boat capsized.

“This was made possible by the officers and personnel of the Nigerian Navy who escorted the boats.

“The movement was eventually concluded and voting commenced as planned in all the polling units today.”

Akeju commended the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Navy as well as other personnel involved in the exercise.