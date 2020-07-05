The Lagos State Waterways Authority says the seventh and last corpse has been found from Friday night’s boat mishap near Ikorodu.

LASWA’s General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos.

“The last body was found through the joint efforts of LASWA, NIWA (National Inland Waterways Authority) and local boat operators,” Emmanuel said.

NAN reports that a 20 capacity passenger boat with the name: Lalek Marine, reportedly left Ebute Ero Jetty at 8pm on Friday and did not arrive at its destination – Ikorodu Terminal.

The boat was said to have run into an object on the waterways and capsized.

The accident happened at Owode/Ibeshe near Ikorodu at 8:30pm on Friday.

As at Saturday evening, only six bodies of the casualties were found.

NAN reports that there were 21 people in the ill-fated ferry.

Fourteen of them were rescued while seven died.

