The Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed sadness over the boat mishap, which happened in Lagos on Saturday night, describing it as unfortunate.

Obasa, who expressed shock over the incident in a statement he signed on Monday, condoled with the families of the victims of the mishap.

The Speaker, who is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of the State Legislature in Nigeria, said that the state would soon fashion out best ways to ensure safety of its waterways.

He said: “It’s sad to hear yet another boat mishap in our waterways.

“May God rest the souls of those departed, while we keep working on finding lasting safety precaution for our waterways. It is sad.”

According to him, the state will continue to ensure protection of lives of residents and commuters.

Obasa thanked the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for embarking on immediate rescue efforts at the scene.

He cautioned transporters in the state to be safety conscious at all times to prevent unnecessary deaths.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that about 20 people were feared dead in the boat mishap at Egbin, near Ijede, in Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Saturday night.

The Chief Executive Officer, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, had said two corpses had been recovered while rescue operation was ongoing.

He said: “A boat mishap occurred at the above location on June 29, investigations conducted revealed that the boat was enroute Badore (Ajah) to Egbin (Ikorodu) with between 17 and 21 passengers on board.

“The boat allegedly capsized due to overloading. It was gathered that the boat was overturned by the heavy current. Three persons were rescued and were taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the lifeless body of an adult female, identified as Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, 40 years old and unnamed person were found and bagged by the agency’s response team.

“Rescue and recovery efforts continue for the other missing passengers.”