Boat Mishap: Emir of Ilorin commiserates with Etsu Patigi

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has described the boat accident that occurred in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara as unfortunate and disheartening.

The boat mishap claimed the lives of over 100 people.

This is contained in a statement issued Tuesday by the Emir’s Spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona.

Sulu-Gambari, also the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba extended the condolences to the entire members of the state.

He also extended his sympathy to the traditional rulers council to the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Bologi II, the government and people of the state, over the unfortunate incident.

The Emir prayed for the families of victims of the boat mishap for God’s absolute comforts at this trying time.

“Our hearts and prayers are with you at this auspicious moment and may Almighty Allah give you all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss this incident might cause you,” the Emir said.

The first class traditional ruler also prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased eternal rest, with mercies and forgiveness, and also grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear the great loss.