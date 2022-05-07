Boat Mishap: Buhari mourns victims, warns against use of rickety boats

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief as several people were feared dead after a boat capsized in Mai’aduwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

President Buhari reacted to the incident in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

Buhari said he was extremely pained by the incident.

The boat was carrying mostly children returning from Sallah celebrations.

He said: “My thoughts are with the bereaved families.

“Right now, rescue operations by the state government and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, are ongoing at the site of the tragedy, hoping to rescue missing passengers.

“NIWA has been directed to provide more life jackets to the communities in the areas. I pray for the repose of the deceased and for the safety of everyone on board.”

The President warned against use of rickety boats, overloading and none use of life jackets, which had been associated with frequent boat mishaps in the country.