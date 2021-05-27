RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Police in Niger State confirmed that 26 bodies have so far been recovered after a boat with 150 passengers capsized in Tungan Mairakumi village of Burgo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Adamu Usman, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Minna, however, said 26 other passengers had been rescued.

Usman said: “We are still searching for the remaining 98 passengers.

“On May 26 at about 11.18hours, one Alhaji Garba Wara of Malale village, reported at Marine Police station Kainji that a boat belonging to one Alhaji Dangoma of Malale village conveying 150 passengers capsized on River Niger.

“A joint team of Marine Police/local fishermen was dispatched for search and rescue.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the boat took off from Tungan Mairakumi village with 150 passengers on board on its way to Wara market in Kebbi.

“The boat capsized around Tungan Na-Ilo village and so far 26 persons were rescued and rushed to General hospital in Wara Local Government Area of Kebbi.

“So far 26 passengers were rescued, 26 others died. We are still searching for the remaining of 98 passengers.”