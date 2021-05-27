Over 160 persons have drowned after a boat conveying over 180 passengers capsized in Rofia river in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State.

The cause of the accident, according to a source, was the overloading of the old boat.

It was reliably gathered that the boat took off from Lokomina through Rofia river in Niger State at about 7:30am on Wednesday and was heading to a market in Kebbi State.

Our Correspondent learnt that as at 6:30pm, only 20 passengers had been rescued, while four corpses had been recovered.

While confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, said: “Twenty persons have been rescued and we are still searching for others.”