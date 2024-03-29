Board sanctions 118 Immigration, Civil Defence Officers

The Board of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Fire Service, Correctional and Immigration Service has approved the sanction of 118 personnel for various offences.

The Chairman of the Board, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known at the end of their meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo, who is also the Minister of Interior, told newsmen through the board Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Ja’afaru, that the erring officers were punished after facing disciplinary panels for various offences.

He said: “These offences ranged from misconduct, negligence of duty and outright absence from duty posts.

“In the Nigerian Correctional Service, there were 48 cases of offences, in the Nigerian Immigration Service, there were 21 cases.

“Also, in the Federal Fire Service, there were 12 cases, while in the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, there were 37 cases.”

Tunji-Ojo added that the board has reviewed and approved new guidelines for appointments, promotions, discipline and general purpose in the services.

He said the board also considered and approved the timeline for the conduct of the 2024 promotion exercise in the four services.

He added: “The board considered and approved the review timeline for the conduct of the 2023/2024 fire service recruitment.

“As for the ongoing recruitment in the fire service, we hope to publish the names of the successful applicants by June 15.

“That is where we are for now.

“We also want to use this medium to warn the general public to ignore whatever they have been seeing or hearing in the social media space as they did not emanate from the board.

“This is because we have come to realise that the social media world had been awash with fake news telling applicants to come for screening exercises or pay a certain amount of money.

“Let me put it emphatically that the board is not asking anyone to pay money for recruitment.”

Tunji-Ojo urged applicants to be patient, saying successful candidates will be notified to come for further screening through their emails and mobile lines.