Board promotes 226 Immigration, Correctional, NSCDC officers

Two hundred and twenty-six officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been promoted.

The promotion of the top management officers was disclosed in a statement issued by Aisha Rufai, on Sunday.

Rufai, the Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, revealed that the promotion result was approved by the board on May 19, taking into cognisance merit and other considerations such as Federal Character Principle.

According to her, 66 NCoS senior officers were promoted, including 23 officers as Assistant Controller General and 43 to the rank of Controller of Corrections.

NIS recorded a total of 98 officers: four officers to the rank of Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, 24 to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration and 70 to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration.

A total of 62 NSCDC officers were promoted: five officers to the rank of Deputy Commandant General of Corps, 22 officers to the rank of Assistant Commandant General of Corps and 35 officers to the rank of Commandant of Corps.

Rufai urged the newly promoted officers to continue to contribute their quota towards achieving their mandates and ensuring internal security in the country.

The Secretary said that although the Federal Fire Service is a member of the board, the promotion list included no officer of the FFS because their promotion was underway.