Board extends paramilitary recruitment deadline

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) says the new deadline for online application into the various paramilitary agencies is August 11.

The announcement is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the board, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, on Sunday in Abuja.

“The board wishes to notify the general public that the closing date for application for its ongoing recruitment exercise has been extended by one week.

“The recruitment portal, which was initially set to close on August 4 will now remain open until Monday, August 11”, Jubril said.

He said that the recruitment extension was geared towards providing additional opportunity for applicants willing to be enlisted into any of the paramilitary services.

Also Read:

“Applicants are hereby reminded that the authentic portal address remains htpps://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the online recruitment exercise was initially slated to commence July 2 before it was moved to July 14 then its final commencement on August 21.

The board reiterates that its recruitment process was free as it remained committed to ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Post Views: 3