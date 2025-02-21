Board approves waiver, promotion for paramilitary senior officers

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Service Board has approved waivers and promotion of member agencies senior officers.

The Secretary of the Board, Abdulmalik Jubril, said this while briefing newsmen after the meeting of the board on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the board’s meeting was attended by the board Chairman/Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and other heads of the paramilitary agencies under the ministry.

Jubril, represented by Federal Fire Service Controller-General, Abdulganiyu Jaji, said that the board resolved that all vacant positions of Deputy CGs and Assistant CGs across the four services would be filled with immediate effect.

He added that accreditation of all eligible officers would take effect from March 9 and be concluded by the end of March across the agencies.

“I am not going to go into details about the number of DCGs and ACGs for each of the services,” he said.

The board secretary said that the promotion was for eligible officers.

Jubril added that there would be waivers for officers who are not eligible for the position due to the four years of service rule in a position before promotion.

He said: “Some of them have not gotten to the year of eligibility that is why they are still covering duty.

“Some people who have spent three years on that level rather than four years will be granted to sit for that exam as the board chairman can give waivers.

“The minister/chairman of the board wants this procedure to be in line with federal character, that is why he approved that those people on covering duties can now have the opportunity to be promoted to these positions after following due processes,” he said.

Jubril listed part of the promotion process as the screening of eligible candidates after which a written and oral examination in line with acceptable standards would be conducted.

He added that the board has approved the 2025 promotion exercises of all cadres in the agencies.

He also disclosed that the board deliberated on the issue of a handbook for the board as it awaits approval by the Federal Government.

“Approval will be given soon and once that is done, the handbook will be circulated to all services and the public,” he said.

