Board announces new date, website for paramilitary recruitment

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) says the recruitment portal for application into any of the paramilitary agencies will be opened on July 14, 2025.

The new date was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the board, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril on Wednesday in Abuja.

The board also urged prospective applicants to apply online through: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng emphasing that the application remained free.

Also Read

“This application does not attract any payment and any inconvenience caused by this change is highly regretted,” Jubril apologised.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the recruitment portal was initially scheduled to open on Thursday through https://recruitment.cdcfib.org.

The paramilitary agencies are: the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Federal Fire Service (FFS).

Post Views: 5