BMW recalls 478 K1600, K1600 GT motorcycles for faulty absorbers 

The Federal Road Safety Corps has drawn the attention of the motoring public, particularly those who are presently using K1600 and K1600 GT motorcycles with production dates of between 28 June, 2017 to 19 September, 2018 that the manufacturers, BMW have recalled the affected motorcycles due to faulty shock absorbers.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps Headquarters, Abuja.

It said, “According to the report contained in a memo forwarded by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the BMW (China) Automobile Trading Company Limited revealed that the withdrawal of the motorbikes commenced from 7 September, 2022.

“The withdrawal is specifically premised on the fact that the hinged tie rods at the rear shock absorber cannot reach the designed strength and may break over time, posing a safety hazard.

“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu is by this notice, admonishing the general public, particularly dealers and riders of these categories of vehicles, to desist from selling or using the identified motorcycles on Nigerian roads so as to avoid any mishap.”