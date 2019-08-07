Buhari Media Organisation says investigations into corruption allegations against some former governors including All Progressives Congress governors of Zamfara, Bauchi and Imo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is commendable.

The BMO gave the commendation in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said: “EFCC’s prompt action on allegations of corruption and misappropriation of state resources against some former governors, including All Progressives Congress Governors of Zamfara, Bauchi and Imo, is commendable.

“It is also a further affirmation that the President Buhari administration knows neither friend nor foe in its resolve to end the scourge of corruption in the nation.”

According to the organisation, the recent moves by EFCC to investigate these prominent APC members and former governors, shows that justice, under President Mohammadu Buhari, is truly blind.

It said: “Under this administration what matters in the fight against corruption is evidence, facts and the law, not cronyism or party membership, or how highly placed a person was, or is, in the society.

“Within the last few weeks we have seen the EFCC launch sweeping investigations into the activities of some APC stalwarts including the former governors of Zamfara, Imo and Bauchi states.

“This simply means that President Buhari’s statements that the fight against corruption would be executed regardless of whose ox is gored, was not mere bark but had the bite power, in fact.

“This is a strong statement to Nigerians that we have a President whose objective is to clean the Augean stable and rid it of the mess that had been left for decades.

“Nigerians might be surprised that former APC governors are being investigated by the EFCC, because in the years of the locust, being a member of the ruling party or being in the good books of the rulers was an automatic amnesty for the corrupt.

“Government agencies charged with the fight against corruption know well that they are not witch-hunters, but law enforcers.

“They are also appreciative of the unprecedented support they have received from President Buhari which has been key to their recorded successes.”

The organisation also called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission not to relent in investigating alleged misuse of constituency projects.