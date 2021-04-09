Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has expressed appreciation over his nomination as Governor of the Year by the Blueprint Newspaper.

His Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said in a statement that Oyetola made the remark when the Chairman, Editorial Board of the Blueprint Newspaper, Hajia Zainab Okino, led a team to formally notify him of the award in Osogbo.

Oyetola said he had no inkling that the management of Blueprint could find him worthy for such great honour.

The governor said the award was a validation of the Business Day newspaper’s award given to him in the same category in February.

The governor thanked God for using him to do the modest things he had done for the state so far.

According to him, the award will spur him to do more, since the reward for hard work is more work.

Hajia Okino, who formally presented the letter nominating the governor for the award, urged the governor to be present at the award ceremony slated for June in Abuja.

She said the governor was nominated because of his administration’s transformation in health, education, infrastructure development, economy diversification through agriculture, mining and culture and tourism.