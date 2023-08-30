Blue Line Rail commercial operations set to commence in Lagos

The Lagos State Government said it will begin passenger operations on the Blue Line Rail next week.

The Managing Director, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, made this known Wednesday at Marina, during a press briefing and test running of the train with newsmen.

Akinajo said that with a feasibility study, the train system would be conveying 175,000 passengers from Monday, September 4, on a daily basis.

She said that though the commercial operations would have begun in the first quarter of 2023, it was delayed to ensure that all modalities were in place.

”As you know, the first phase of the blue line was commissioned, the infrastructure completion was commissioned by Mr President (Former President, Muhammadu Buhari) in December.

”At the time, we had said to you we would start operations in March. Unfortunately, we did not, by the end of the first quarter, then it was by the end of the second quarter. Unfortunately, we had hiccups with power delivery.

”We are here to say that we are completely ready in terms of all operational infrastructure. The reason that we have been delayed is due to the fact that our power provision was delayed,” Akinajo said.

”So we are here to say that we are going to start commercial operations in the time that we have completed the civil infrastructure.

According to her, LAMATA had constantly been carrying passengers because it was testing to ensure that the interface between the infrastructure and all of the works that had been done was sinking excellently well.

She said that the operation of the rail was going to be the very first real operation to run by electric power, hence, LAMATA was being meticulous on all aspects of the operations.

”So, from that perspective, we have been very meticulous in ensuring that all the issues are dealt with, including the provision of the power, health and safety, operational modalities, to ensure the safety of all of our passengers,” the MD said.

She said on September 4, commercial operations would begin by 9.00 a.m., with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as the first passenger.

Akinajo said that after Monday, the rail operations would begin by 6.30 a.m till 10.00 p.m on a daily basis.

The LAMATA boss said that the train service, which would run from Mile 2 to Marina, would run 12 trips on a daily basis for a period of two weeks, and the service would gradually increase.

”We will be stopping at every station. So, this is a terminal station, Mile 2 is a terminal station.

“At Marina and Mile 2, the trains will be stopping for no more than five minutes. This is a metro service. So this is not one that you can be wandering to come on.

”We will be working according to a timetable. That timetable will be available on LAMATA’s website, and that timetable will also be available at every station.

“When the train gets into any station, it will stop for no more than 90 seconds. So, you need to know, and this is it, for us to understand that it is a scheduled service,” she said.

She said that the Blue Line Rail service had five stations which comprise Marina, National Theatre, Orile-Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2.

Akinajo urged passengers to get their cowry cards ready and top them up for the train service, as that was the means for payment for its use.

She said that after four weeks of commencement, the train trips would increase to 30 trips.

The LAMATA boss urged passengers not to pass through the track for their safety, as they were energised.

She said that the Commissioner of Police had deployed police officers to work with them, adding that passengers most not drink or eat in the train.

She said that the train fare was N750 from Marina to Mile 2, N500 from Marina to National Theatre and N400 to Iganmu-Orile.

Akinajo said that within the palliative introduced to the transport sector through the Governor, passengers would pay N375 from Mile 2 to Marina.