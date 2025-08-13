Blue economy offers unique pathway for Nigeria’s economic diversification – Dosunmu

Former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Ade Dosunmu, has reiterated the urgent need for Nigeria to harness the vast opportunities in the Blue Economy as a strategic pathway to diversify the nation’s economy.

Dr. Dosunmu made this call on Wednesday while delivering a lecture titled “Blue Economy and Economic Diversification: Opportunities and Challenges” to participants of the Senior Executive Course 47, 2025, at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

In his presentation, he outlined the concept of the Blue Economy, highlighting its potential to drive economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development. He stressed the sector’s capacity to reduce Nigeria’s over-reliance on hydrocarbons and emphasized the urgency of tackling key challenges, including regulatory gaps, environmental threats, and capacity constraints.

“The Blue Economy offers a unique and timely solution to Nigeria’s perennial dependence on hydrocarbon resources,” Dr. Dosunmu stated. “With strategic reforms, robust policies, and stronger collaboration among agencies and stakeholders, the sector can significantly boost national revenue and secure a prosperous future for our country.”

The lecture was part of a broader engagement that also featured papers on Foreign Direct Investment and the Blue Economy, Sustainable Coastal Tourism and Recreation in Nigeria, and Fisheries and Aquaculture in Nigeria’s Blue Economy, among others.

The NIPSS is Nigeria’s foremost policy think-tank, established to develop top-level leaders and policymakers capable of formulating and implementing strategies for national development.

