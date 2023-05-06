Bloody Civilian, Ria Sean, others emerge Spotify RADAR artistes

Spotify, global streaming platform, has announced Bloody Civilian, Baaba J, Xenia Manasseh, Tyla and Ria Sean as Spotify’s RADAR artistes for 2023.

Victor Okpala, Spotify Artiste and Label Partnerships Manager, West Africa, said this in a statement in Lagos.

“He said Spotify announced the latest RADAR Africa artistes, joining a global cohort as part of the programme dedicated to driving the discovery of emerging artistes across the world.

“This year’s list of African artistes is made up of the haunting melodies of Bloody Civilian, the soulful sounds of Baaba J, the ethereal vocals of Xenia Manasseh, the genre-defying Tyla, and the fierce energy of Ria Sean.

“The all female lineup joins last year’s alumni Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz who were all exposed to new fan communities as a result of the programme.

“They represent a wide range of styles, from the ambient sounds of West Africa to the masterful Amapiano of South African townships, R&B, alternative and the creative Afropop that has been taking the world by storm.

“What they all share is a commitment to pushing boundaries and forging new paths in their careers,” he said.

Okpala said since the launch of Spotify’s RADAR programme in 2020, it had continued to support artistes on their paths to superstardom.

He said the programme had also helped rising talents at all stages of their development and strengthening their connection to audiences.

Okpala noted that these African artistes joining the Spotify RADAR programme represented the very best that the continent had to offer.

He said as the music industry continued to evolve, it was essential to find new ways to support emerging talent and offer them a fair chance at success both on and off the platform.

“So, we are thrilled to welcome Xenia Manasseh, Bloody Civilian, Ria Sean, Tyla, and Baaba J to the RADAR programme.

“These artistes represent the diversity and vibrancy of the African music scene and we are excited to support them as they continue to grow their careers,” he said.

He said Spotify would prioritise the promotion of RADAR playlists, RADAR podcasts, Spotify Singles, and priority releases from RADAR artistes across all regions.