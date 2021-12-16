Bloodbath in Kogi as armed robbers attack banks, bomb police stations

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed Tuesday’s robbery attack on three commercial banks in Egbe and Odo-Ere in Yagba-West Local Government Area of Kogi State, with four persons killed and several others injured.

The State Commissioner of Police, Idris Dauda Babban, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Babban, said, however, he is waiting to get details from the Police Area Commander.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, started at about 3pm on Tuesday and lasted for about two hours as police operatives tried to repel the robbers.

It was learnt that the hoodlums drove to Egbe town in a Toyota Highlander SUV and other vehicles suspected to have been snatched from their owners along with three Bajaj motorcycles for the operation.

The sources said that the armed robbers in large numbers started their onslaught at about 3pm on Tuesday when they stormed Egbe Divisional Police Station and started shooting sporadically.

They were said to have consequently bombed the Police Station with Improvised Explosive Devices, causing the residents to scamper tfor safety.

Sources further said that in the operation that lasted for about two hours, the robbers left the Divisional Police Headquarters and proceeded to a branch of a new generation bank in the town.

There, they were said to have killed the security man on duty along with one other person and injured several others who were rushed to ECWA Hospital in Egbe.

It was also gathered that the heavily armed robbers then descended heavily on a branch of an old generation bank in Egbe, which had been out of business for more than two years due to incessant robbery attacks.

After the successful operation in Egbe, the robbers were said to have moved towards Odo-Ere, headquarters of Yagba-West Local Government Area.

They were said to have had a field day at a branch of another old generation bank in the town after attacking the Police Station there, with residents running for their lives.

A security staff of the bank was killed in the bank premises and a lady in her 20s was killed by stray bullets as the robbers, after a successful operation, started shooting indiscriminately.