“I didn’t do it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I’m not a murderer. … You’re killing an innocent man.” — Daniel Lewis Lee

Killing an innocent man? My God! The above chilling statement was made by Daniel Lee as he was about being executed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Indiana recently. Even at the point of imminent death he was still insisting that he did not commit the crime that he was about being killed. Lee and his gang, members of a white supremacist organisation were accused of killing a gun dealer, William Mueller, his wife and their little daughter. They also stole guns and cash.

Now, our interest here is not in the legal processes that brought about the conviction, but on the words of insistence from this dying man. You don’t gloss over the words of a dying man. They are usually from the depths of the person’s soul. Even hardened criminals are broken when faced with imminent death like execution. But Lee already seeing and feeling the hands of death upon him still maintained that he didn’t do it and that they were killing an innocent man.

My God! I felt the weight of his words as a read that report. I really don’t envy our judges, law officers and law enforcement agents. If this man is truly innocent, then imagine how many hundreds of innocent people that are daily convicted, jailed or killed by these agents of law. People in positions of authority, policy makers and others must indeed be careful of what they do. Once your deliberate actions or inaction result to direct or remote loss of innocent lives, then, you sure have blood in your hands. You become a murder.

Killing an innocent man is one of the worst mistakes you will ever make in this life. It can hurt you, your family and everything around you forever. It can permanently hurt your conscience – keeping you perpetually miserable. It can spiritually hurt and hunt you, your children, your family and your land for generations. Blood is powerful. Very powerful! The life of a being we are told is in the blood. Because people don’t understand this they go about ‘wasting’ others.

Today, the spilling of blood means nothing to this generation. People in the occult use their wives, children, parents, relations and others for rituals. They sacrifice fellow humans to Satan and the demons just for power, position and popularity. The impatient foolish young men and women go on robbery, yahoo, and yahoo plus, kidnapping, cultism, hired assassinations and other nefarious activities that also result in spilling of blood and wasting lives. The leaders, rulers and others in positions of privilege and trust appropriate and misappropriate common funds and this result in avoidable deaths of the masses that should befits from project and policies like provision of clean water, good roads, jobs, power, housing, security, etc. If you are involved in all these, you sure have a lot of the blood of the innocent in your hands and it will definitely hunt you and yours forever.

Others deal with people without minding the consequences. You sack a man from his job unjustly, you defraud people, government, organisations and you secretly instigate actions or policies that incapacitate others financially, emotionally, physically and spiritually, they walk away only to go and die gradually or commit suicide. You are indeed in a deep mess because you must pay for it in this life and in the life to come. You are a murderer. Yes, you succeeded in manipulating them out of the system and out of life, you succeeded in frustrating them, their families, dependants, but you are not free. Yes, you are not. Their blood will continue to cry against you and your children forever. Nobody saw what you did, but haven recorded it.

Don’t kill an innocent man. Don’t victimise people. Be upright in all your decisions and actions. We went for a church planting in a village some years ago. And as the service was going on I found out that the compound looked abandoned – personal effect littered everywhere, the fruit on the trees ripened and wasting and the worse was that the people living around the place did not come in to join us. When I inquired, I was told that an innocent visitor was killed in the compound some years ago and that after the incident strange things began to happen there. All the members of the family, even those living or married out began to die one after the other, until they were all wiped off. Wow! Yes, blood is powerful. Avoid anything that will make you to kill an innocent person. We will continue next week. God bless you!

