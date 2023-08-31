Blogger Kiss chooses Erica over Buju BNXN, Iyanya

Joshua Emmanuel, popularly known as Blogger Kiss, is a Nigerian Blogger and Music promoter based in Ajegunle, Lagos State.

Renowned for great deliveries on platforms such as Spotify and Audiomack, he is also recognised for a great taste in music.

Born on June 22, 2001 in Lagos State, Emmanuel fancies a lot of old school artists like Michael Jackson, 2baba and P-square, and has a high taste in Wizkid and Davido’s songs.

Regardless of the fact that Emmanuel hails from Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, he doesn’t fancy his state’s artists.

He revealed on a snap that he would rather choose to listen to Erigga for a week on roll and not the likes of “Buju BNXN or Iyanya”.

He spoke about his time with Erigga and how influential it was to his career and analysis to music and the Industry as a whole.

Blogger Kiss is the Chief Executive Officer of GOLDEN HITS MEDIA, a media company based in Ajegunle, and works with 60 percent of the acts in the area.

The 22-year-old Nigerian blogger has had several deals with some record labels as their promoter, thus making him interested in making music of his own.

He revealed in the snap that he would like to release an EP featuring only Ajegunle artists, titled: “Made in Ajegunle,” but insisted he would prefer to release a song with Erigga before any other one.

Many are looking forward to the genre he would be bringing Erigga to display as he is versatile.