Blogger begs Yul Edochie to be his 3rd wife, he reacts 

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to pleas from a Lifestyle blogger Amanda Chisom to make her his third wife.

Amanda Chisom had said she doesn’t mind becoming the third wife of Edochie.

With many reacting differently to the news of Edochie’s second wife and infant son, the communication consultant via her Facebook page had signified interest in assuming the actor’s third wife if need be.

Chisom commended Yul’s action as she noted embracing polygamy means going back to the original African roots.

The social media personality complimented Edochie’s new son.

She also noted that Yul’s deep voice, captivates her soul, which is why she doesn’t mind being a third wife if they would produce such cute son likes his new baby.

Sharing photos of Yul with his new wife and son, Chisom wrote: “Wonders shall not cease, so Yul with all the lovey Dovey has a second wife, and a son and he is so cute.

“I don’t know if he needs a third wife because his voice na agbakam isi and if the son will look this fine, I am in.”

In reaction to that, Yul Edochie via his Instagram page laughed off the thoughts of third wife.

Sharing a screenshot of Amanda Chisom offer, Edochie wrote, “Look what I found. I dey my own oh. Lol.”