Member, House of Representatives, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has apologised for the agony of Nigerians in Diaspora, most especially people of Tiv descent, as a result of their petition turned down by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, on March 11, 2021.

Akande-Sadipe, who Chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, noted that the Committee has received the petitions on the issue and begun investigation.

She said: “Your numerous petitions and messages have been well received by me, compiled and is being investigated by the Leadership of the House and the Diaspora Committee.

“This issue is of utmost importance to the House of Representatives and it will be resolved in a matter of days.”

Akande Sadipe stressed that the House would continue to value and prioritise the needs and requests of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.