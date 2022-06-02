Blindfold sex… something you should try, by Tiwa Says + Images

Sex is beautiful but can sometimes become boring and monotonous. You have to keep exploring to keep the flame alive. There is no limit to pleasure, the trick is to find what works for you and your partner.

This brings me to blindfolds. Have you tried using them in the bedroom? There’s something exciting and a little mysterious about them.

Blindfolds can help you be super present and lessen your inhibitions while also making everything seem a little edgy.

Some people may find it scary because of this. That’s why you should only do it with someone you trust.

Here are a few tips to try out.

The Beginners Brush: Ease your way into blindfolds with this technique. A first timer lies face down (it feels less vulnerable that way). Toy with their other senses…trail a scarf up their inner thigh, an ice cube or massage oil candle left to melt in the small of their back, a taste of something on your finger (Chocolate? Wine?). Let’s leave the end to your imagination.

The Mystery Dance: With this position, your partner won’t be able to see you, but they’ll feel you. it’s easier to relax and grind away as you please with no one looking at you.

The Rapture: This is also good if you’re feeling a little shy or inhibited…lie back and enjoy their mouth or a toy on you (This is especially perfect after a long day. Treat yourself!!!). The positions can be reversed.

The Blackout: This position is for those who have become a little comfortable with blindfolds. You’re on your back with one leg up over your partner’s shoulder, while they kneel and straddle your leg. Teamwork but also sensory overload.

Blindfold Bluff: Have your partner sit on a chair and tell them to do as you say. Brush a boob across their cheek and mouth, let them feel your wetness, and lick your way up their thigh. Reward their bravery with the finest oral.

Note these techniques can also be indulged in by same-sex partners.

Have fun exploring.

