Blind man, son heading to Niger Republic nabbed with drugs in Katsina

Reports on Sunday has it that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have nabbed a blind man, Bukar Haruna, and his son, Saka Haruna, in Katsina State with drugs.

According to available information, the operatives were on patrol at Malumfashi-Zaria Road when they saw the duo.

Haruna, 52, and Saka, 30, were said to be heading to Niger Republic with 20.5kg cannabis and 10 grams of exol-5.

They hail from Damagram area of Niger Republic.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi equally revealed that no less than 2,685.5kgs of cannabis were recovered in four different operations conducted in parts of Edo State last week.

While 53 bags of Cannabis Sativa, weighing 742.5kgs, were seized on November 2, 2022 at a camp in Esioriri, Owan East Local Government Area, with four suspects: Chukueke Igba, 32; Solomon Peter, 34; Emmanuel Jeremiah, 36; and Happiness Chidi, 37, arrested, another raid in the house of Joy Zubaru, 45, led to her arrest with 30.5kgs of cannabis recovered.

In the same vein, operatives on November 3, 2022 stormed the Egbeta forest in Ovia North East, where they recovered 112 bags of cannabis and eight bags of seeds with a combined weight of 1,598.5kgs, while another team evacuated 27 bags of same substance weighing 314kgs at Amahor village in Igueben LGA.

In Mubi area of Adamawa State, operatives on November 1, 2022 intercepted a Toyota Corolla car transporting 9,600 pills of tramadol.

A follow-up operation later led to the arrest of the owner of the consignment, Mamuda Ramadan, aka Muller, while another suspect, Alhassan Muhammed, was arrested on October 30, 2022 along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway with 136,000 pills of tramadol concealed inside his car’s spare tyre.





