Blind group seeks disability bill to reduce discrimination

The Akwa Ibom State Council of the National Association of the Blinds has appealed to Governor Umo Eno to assent to the disability bill earlier passed by the state’s House of Assembly.

The Chairman of the association, Stephen Solomon, made the appeal in Uyo on Thursday during the first anniversary of the union’s Exco.

Solomon said that the bill, if passed, would reduce discrimination, segregation, and concealment.

He explained that the bill, when signed into law, would empower them to advocate for their rights in the state

“We appeal to the governor to assent to the Akwa Ibom State disability bill as passed by the House of Assembly because that is the only thing that will give us a backup to start advocating for our rights.

“If the bill is passed, it will help in reducing discrimination, segregation, and concealment,” he said.

Solomon also called for the inclusion and integration of persons with disability into the scheme of things in the state, especially in employment and other empowerment programmes, saying that such would give them the opportunity to take care of themselves and their families as well.

He, however, lamented that many people with disability are out of school, particularly the blind, and urged the government to look in that direction to ensure that such an issue is addressed.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Uyo, Augustine Udo pledged his support and solidarity with the blind association.

He commended them for their resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment to advocating for inclusion and empowerment.

Udo expressed hope that the structure of the bill awaiting assent is equitable enough to accommodate all the interests of people with disability.

“In just one year, your association has become a voice of hope, courage, and transformation.

“You have inspired the wider community with determination to break barriers and promote equal opportunities,” he stated.

