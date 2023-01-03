Blessing Okoro stylishly confirms relationship with car dealer who allegedly beat his wife to death

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has reacted to the speculation about her alleged romantic affair with popular Lagos State-based car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, also known as IVD, who lost his wife, Bimbo, in an alleged domestic dispute.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert made headlines after she took to Instagram to praise an unmentioned man.

Okoro, on Monday. said the man tattooed her name on his hand.

When a follower pointed out that it might be IVD, she wrote: “Never say never.”

Also during a live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze, on Monday night, Okoro stated that people can meet those they eventually fall in love with at their place of work.

The relationship expert, who did not confirm or deny her alleged affair with Ogbonna, added that she doesn’t owe the public any explanation as it was her private life.

She also alleged that many are running with the narrative that Ogbonna beat Bimbo to death online without even hearing his side of the story of the alleged domestic abuse.