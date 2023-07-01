Blessing CEO to Davido: If you must cheat on your wife, use condom

Self-styled relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has told Singer Davido that if he must cheat on his wife, Chioma, he should at least use condoms.

In a space of a few hours earlier in the week, Davido was accused by American model, Anita Brown, and French model, Ivana Bay, of impregnating them.

Reacting via a video message shared on her social media page, Blessing CEO said: “If you want to make Chioma special, at least if you want to sleep with other women, I understand you’re a musician, use condom na.

“Let it be that Chioma is that one woman that you sleep with without condom.

“Aren’t you afraid of giving her STDs?

“You bring this woman online every day and show us how much you love her.

“That is not love.

“You’re manipulating this girl, maybe because she is soft, maybe because she loves you so much.

“But to be very honest, Davido, you are disrespecting Chioma.”