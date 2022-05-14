Blasphemy: Tambuwal imposes curfew as riot breaks out in Sokoto

Following the gruesome murder of a Christian student for alleged blasphemy, and a riot that broke out in Sokoto State on Saturday, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the people of the North-West state.

The governor in a statement said, “Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe this measures, with a view of the reestablishment of peace, law and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint; and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”